Tottenham Team News vs Man United: Aurier, Doherty, Davies

Tottenham will be hosting Manchester United on Sunday as we enter the last leg of the Premier League season. Spurs need to get a win on Sunday if they want to remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot. They still have a chance of getting there but, they will have to traverse through some tough teams to get there, starting with United.
If they can overcome the visitors here, it would give them a lot of confidence going forward for the run in.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30pm Sunday April 11, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Manchester United
Team News: Tottenham Manchester United
League Position, Form: Tottenham 6th, 49pts DWLWW Manchester United 2nd, 60pts WWWDD
Odds: Tottenham (+185) Manchester United (+140) Draw (+235)
There are a couple of Spurs players that will be missing in action on Sunday. Full backs Matt Doherty and Ben Davies have not played since their return from the international break, and the pair will most likely miss this game too.
There is also some doubt regarding the availability of Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier. Both of them missed out of the Newcastle game due to COVID protocols, but the duo could be in line for a return on Sunday.
Getting a win against the Manchester side is not going to be easy given the quality of players on the opposing side. They are extremely dangerous on the counter and that is something the Spurs defence should be wary of.
What will give Mourinho some confidence is the return of Heung-min Son to the squad. He adds another dimension to their attack and together with Harry Kane, he forms one of the best attacking duos in the league.
Spurs must look to bring their wingers into the game as that can help pin back the United full backs. The North Londoners have looked a bit suspect in the defensive end in recent weeks and must ensure that they do not make any mistakes in this match.
Tottenham will be confident of their chances heading into this game, but they will realise that this isn’t the same team they beat so comprehensively earlier in the season. United are capable of causing real problems for the Spurs defence.
But if Tottenham's attack starts to click, then it will make things very interesting. Though it will be tough game, a win for the home side is a strong possibility.
