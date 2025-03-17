Happy St. Patrick’s Day! And also happy international break Tottenham Hotspur supporters! The list of injured Spurs players has certainly shortened, and by a substantial margin, lately. Today we’ll cover Kevin Danso, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin.

Here below we list what manager Ange Postecoglu said about each of the injured players, the last time that he discussed the topic.

Richarlison (calf), Kevin Danso (hamstring/thigh) and Dejan Kulusevski are all looking at April 3 returns, for the London derby at Chelsea.

Kevin Danso

‘He felt it right at the end of the game, so we will see,” the Spurs boss said five days ago. “We have the international break, and Kevin looks after himself, so we will give him a good chance to get back. We have to let it settle down before we get clarity, but he will be pushing for sure.”

Richarlison

“Probably post-international break,” the Tottenham manager said five days ago about Richarlison. “I think he should be there or thereabouts, depending on his progress. It’s good to see him out on the grass.”

The Brazilian forward has been extremely injury prone during his time in North London. You got to feel sorry for him, and hope that he gets some better luck soon.

Dejan Kulusevski

“Deki is the only one [who hasn’t travelled],” big Ange said a couple weeks ago. “He’s got a knock on the foot, [and] it’s got a bit sore in the last couple of weeks.

“He’s been able to train and play, but it wasn’t getting better. He’s unlikely to be back before the international break.”

Radu Dragusin

Postecoglu hasn’t said anything about Dragusin lately, because he was long ago ruled out for the season. The central defender is on a long-term recovery plan, after having underwent surgery to repair a cruciate ligament rupture in his knee.

