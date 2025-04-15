Bad news for Tottenham Hotspur- they have a new injury concern, and it involves their star player, Heung-Min Son. The good news is that it’s just a minor injury to his foot.

“Sonny got a knock on his foot, so we’re being a bit cautious with him,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu said. “There was no point in him travelling.”

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 1-1

Kickoff: Thurs. April 17, 8pm, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Tottenham Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Fun Fact: Eintracht Frankfurt have only won one of their five (D2L2) meetings against Tottenham in European competition.

Spurs Team News

Shifting gears from Heung-Min Son to Kevin Danso, he’ll face a late fitness test here. Let’s refer back to what Postecoglu said a couple/few days ago about the second leg.

“It’s touch and go [for the second leg],” the big Australian said after the first leg. “They are due to start training with the team, if not tomorrow, [then] early next week.”

And that is that! Spurs are a very fit side right now.

Their form hasn’t picked up, at all, but at least they are no longer in injury crisis. Guess the problem wasn’t injuries after all!

