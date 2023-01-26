Tottenham Team News vs Preston (FA Cup): Danjuma, Gil, Moura

Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End will clash, this weekend, for the 10th time in the FA Cup. Just like the last meeting, which came all the way back in 1967-68, the two sides will hook horns in the 4th round. Spurs took that one, 3-1.

If they win again here, it will mark the fourth straight season Spurs have advanced to the fifth round. The last time that happened, it was actually part of a five consecutive season streak back in 1978-83

Tottenham Hotspur at Preston North End FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 6PM GMT, 28 January 2023, Deepdale

Stat Pack: Harry Kane in his last 14 FA Cup home matches, has scored 14 goals

Team News

A little bit, but not too much, to report on the fitness front, so we’ll start with the transfer window. Spurs have a new loan signing in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who said it was “a no-brainer” to pick Spurs over Everton.

“As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer,” the 25-year-old Dutch international said to the in-house web channel.

AD16 ? #?? @Danjuma will wear the number 16 shirt! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2023

“It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, brilliant club, the facilities are obviously unbelievable so for me I’m very excited to be part of the team.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the manager (Antonio Conte). He’s got so much experience. For me, as a developing player, it’s only great. It gives me the opportunity to learn and be amongst the greats.”

Danjuma had been linked with Everton, who are squarely in the relegation zone this season. Elsewhere, Lucas Moura remains out, for an indefinite period, with a tendon injury.

Bryan Gil is a minor doubt for this one with a knock.

