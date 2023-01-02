Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said that his guiding of last year’s squad to a top four finish was a “miracle.” Having just lost 2-0 to a middle of the pack and uninspiring Aston Villa side, one that has already sacked their manager this season, the same might be said of repeating the feat this season.

If he can that is, as the North London side currently sits outside the top four, heading into a London derby with Crystal Palace.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday Jan 4, 8pm GMT, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 43% Draw 28% Crystal Palace 29%

PL Form: Tottenham LDWLW Crystal Palace WLLWW

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th 30pts Crystal Palace 11th 22pts

“Last season we made a miracle,” The Italian said.

“Because we played only one competition, and we played with 12 or 13 players and they didn’t have injuries in the last 15 games. We played with our best players every game because, I repeat, we played only the league.

“Don’t forget with three games to go Arsenal were four points ahead of us and that we finished 20 points less from Manchester City and we did a miracle, but I knew the situation.”

Let’s take a look at the starting lineup that the master tactician might go with here as he works to try and accumulate more points and climb the table.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 1

Look for Spurs to course correct a bit here.

