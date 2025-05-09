Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

A dead rubber London derby commences on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur hosts Crystal Palace. This is an over-glorified friendly, because Tottenham Hotspur are focused on winning the all-big six Europa League Final over Manchester United right now. This cup clash is caused controversy (of sorts), because it features the 15th and 16th place teams in the Premier League table. “That [result] is going to upset a lot of people,” Postecoglou said of the UEL Final on May 21.

“There’ll be debates now raging and neither of us [United and Tottenham] will be able to get a trophy. If we win, we’re just going to take a team photo because we’re not worthy.”

Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 11, 2:15pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 39% Draw 25% Tottenham Hotspur 36%

“Who cares if we’re struggling in the league? Why is that important? If it’s so easy to get to a final, then why doesn’t everyone who finishes in the top three do it? I mean, it’s a separate thing. It’s got nothing to do with league form.”

And Postecoglu wasn’t done- she continued on:

“We understand our league form hasn’t been great. We understand the struggles we’ve had. A lot of them are because of the situation we’ve been in, but how does that diminish the achievement of getting to a final?

“Like I said, this club and others have finished in first, second or third in the Premier League and haven’t made finals. So why should that be diminished? I couldn’t care less about who’s struggling, and who’s not.

“I think both us and Man United have earned the right to be there. I think we’re probably beating teams that will be in the Champions League next year on our road to getting there. So looking forward to it, it should be about game.”

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Guglielmo Vicario; Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mathys Tel

