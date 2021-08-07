Cristian Romero Officially Unveiled by Tottenham Hotspur

It took a long time for Tottenham Hotspur to warm up this summer transfer window, but it’s definitely starting to heat up now. Today the North London side announced the arrival of central defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta. According to reports, the new replacement for Toby Alderweireld arrives on a transfer fee of £47 million (€55million, $65m).
According to ESPN, the deal is “worth €50m with €5m in add-ons in a transfer that will rank as the second most expensive in the club’s history after Tanguy Ndombele’s €60m ($71m) arrival from Lyon in July 2019.”
?? We are delighted to announce the signing of @CutiRomero2 from Atalanta.
Welcome to Spurs, Cuti! ??
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2021
He is Spurs’ third signing of the summer, behind on loan goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini (who also came from Atalanta) and Bryan Gil, who came from Sevilla in a cash plus player deal that saw Erik Lamela go the opposite way.
Spurs are showing some ambition now, as they look to improve upon last year’s finish outside the Champions League and Europa League qualification slots.
According to the Tottenham official website:
“Romero, 23, joins having been named as ‘Best Defender’ in Serie A last season, with his performances helping Atalanta to a third-successive third place league finish.
“He made it a summer to remember by being part of the Argentina squad – including his new club team-mate, Giovani Lo Celso – that won the Copa America in July. Cristian made three appearances in the tournament, including a start in the final against Brazil, keeping a clean sheet as La Albiceleste ended a 27-year wait for a major title.”
He’s a perfect fit for the system that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to run. Cristian Romero will wear the number four shirt with Spurs.
Here is video of his first interview as a member of Tottenham:
It's time to hear from @CutiRomero2… ? pic.twitter.com/R5IKpojaMB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2021
Cristian Romero and Tottenham open the Premier League season against reigning champions Manchester City on August 15. They have one more preseason friendly remaining, a north London derby against Arsenal tomorrow.
