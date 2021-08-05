Cristian Romero Undergoing Medical, Finalizing Tottenham Move

Atalanta central defender Cristian Romero is finalizing his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur today. Multiple outlets report the Argentine undergoing his medical in Italy and then flying to London to complete £47 million (€55million, $65m) move.
The finishing touches are now being applied on this deal, which will see Romero serve as a replacement for the recently departed Belgian center back Toby Alderweireld. Romero is a perfect fit for the system that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo likes to run.
? Cristian Romero is to undergo the second part of his Tottenham medical in Italy today.
?? He is then due to fly to London this evening to complete £47m move from Atalanta.
[@SkySportsLyall] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/xoMVKBfPbl
— TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) August 5, 2021
The new Tottenham boss likes deploying a 5-2-3 formation, as we saw from his time leading Wolverhampton Wanderers. He needs central defenders that have a lot of mobility, and the ability to pass efficiently. Romero brings that to the table, as we have really seen him develop in this regard, under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini.
At Atalanta, a side that made a surprising run to the Champions League final four a couple seasons ago, Romero has shown a lot of promise and progress, and this signing is a big one for the North London club.
According to ESPN, the deal is “worth €50m with €5m in add-ons in a transfer that will rank as the second most expensive in the club’s history after Tanguy Ndombele’s €60m ($71m) arrival from Lyon in July 2019.”
After getting off to a very late and slow start, Tottenham’s transfer window is really starting to heat up now. Cristian Romero is the club’s third signing of the summer/Nuno Espirito Santo regime.
On loan goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, also from Atalanta, was the first to arrive.
Then came Bryan Gil, who joined Spurs from Sevilla in a move that saw Erik Lamela go in the opposite direction.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind