Tottenham Team News vs. Leicester: Lloris, Conte, Sarr

Wednesday brought big bombshell news, and not in a good way, in regards to the Tottenham Hotspur roster. Team Captain and No. 1 Hugo Lloris is out injured for at least six weeks, potentially eight. According to multiple outlets, scans showed the Frenchman having sustained ligament damage during the win over Manchester City this past Sunday.

That means a major below to Spurs top four hopes. Unless Fraser Forster can bring it, and step it up, as it’s now his time to shine.

Tottenham at Leicester FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Feb 11, 2023 at 3pm UK at King Power Stadium

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 45% Draw 27% Leicester 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 39 pts WWLLW Leicester 14th, 21 pts WDLLL

There is better news though, in regards to manager Antonio Conte. He went home to his native country, Italy, to have gall bladder surgery, and it was a success.

He watched the win over City from home, and he’s set to return to the training ground tomorrow, and thus, will be back in dugout on the weekend.

Elsewhere Pape Sarr is a major doubt with a hip injury while Lucas Moura moves closer to a return, as he’s overcoming his long-term tendon issue.

Finally, Cristian Romero is suspended.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories