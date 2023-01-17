Tottenham Team News at Man City: Conte, Levy, Betancur, Moura

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be going nowhere this season, and it is looking increasingly likelier by the week that the trophy drought (2008) will continue. This has increased supporter backlash against Chairman Daniel Levy and the ownership entity, ENIC. Manager Antonio Conte, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is increasingly unsettled as well.

Conte, who has a reputation for clashing with his bosses in previous managerial stops over the course of his career, has hinted at friction with the board over how the club should be run. The Italian has spent most of his career in his home country, where he says executives are more transparent with the media about the direction of their clubs than they are in England.

He certainly has a point, with Levy never doing interviews, and only communicating publicly through prepared public statements, and issuing those quite rarely.

“In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain,” Conte said.

“I have never seen the medical department come here to explain why this player is having difficulty to recover. It’s the same also, I have never seen the club or sporting director come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.

“For us, it could be much, much better because otherwise, every time there is only one face to explain a situation which I think is better for the club to explain. But this is a habit and I respect this habit.”

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been on the job 19 months, and he’s only done one press conference. He used to talk with the media regularly when he held a similar gig at Juventus. So again, Conte is really on to something here. The embattled Spurs gaffer continued:

“In Italy, it’s different, the person from the club during the game week speaks and explains many situations. If only the coach speaks there are sometimes misunderstandings. I think it would be good to have the club present in the media and to speak. Not every week but at least every 15 days or once-a-month.

“In this way it could also be more simple for you [the media] to understand the situation. And not only have one face and always the same face. Believe me it’s difficult because every thing [I] tell could be a criticism or negative, and this is not the truth.”

Conte has been backed by the board with a transfer war chest, but spending money doesn’t just automatically equal silverware. You need to have a clear cut plan as to what you want to do, and specifics on how to get there. The club is just not communicating that right now.

Conte, who definitely has a right to be upset in this case, was pressed on whether or not he had asked anyone at the club to articulate the master plan. He took the high road in his response:

“I am not going to ask anything. This type of situation is good for every club: ‘don’t go into the media’. In this type of situation, it’s a risk to speak always to explain this type of situation. The coach has to stay silent and accept the situation.”

There are lot of opponents who would qualify for a “get right game,” but Manchester City is definitely not one of those.

On the squad fitness front for Thursday, Rodrigo Bentancur is now back, and that means Tottenham only has one injury issue to contend with- Lucas Moura, who remains sidelined.

