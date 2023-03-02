Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award, for February. What’s interesting about that is this- he was only on the touch line for one match in the shortest month, and it was actually a 4-1 loss to Leicester City.

Conte went back to his native Italy to undergo gall bladder surgery, and after the procedure, he returned to manage his side in person on Feb. 11. He stayed in charge for the 1-0 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League, but then had to go back on leave, in order to focus on his health and recovery.

Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, March 3, 3pm local, Molineux Stadium

PL Form: Tottenham WWLWW Wolverhampton LDLWW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 45 pts Wolverhampton 15th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham victory 43% Draw 28% Wolverhampton victory 29%

Conte said the following publicly: “Sadly, I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency. My body has suffered my impatience, and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.”

Assistant Christian Stellini has been in charge during Conte’s absence, and he’ll be leading the team again at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Let’s take a look at his selection situation.

Team News for Both Sides

Yves Bissouma (ankle), Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (knee) all remain out here, as long term injury absentees. Switching sides over to Wolves, Matheus Cunha (ankle) and Boubacar Traore (groin) are doubtful while Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are all ruled out.

