Tottenham Team News at Aston Villa: Clement Lenglet Update

Tottenham Hotspur will visit Aston Villa on Saturday in a matchup with that has a ton of Europa League ramifications. Spurs, who are fresh off their first win under caretaker boss Ryan Mason, reportedly have some good fitness news in regards to central defender Clement Lenglet

The Frenchman got hurt, this time suffering a shoulder problem in the win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday May 13, 3pm GMT, Villa Park

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 31% Draw 26% Aston Villa 43%

PL Table Position: Tottenham 6th, 57 pts Aston Villa 8th, 54 pts

PL Form: Tottenham WLDLL Aston Villa LLWDW

Tottenham Team News

However, a report in Football London implies that Lenglet’s injury is not serious and that he’ll be in contention on the weekend. He may even be in the starting XI.

Mason will probably say more tomorrow on this situation, but here is what he’s said so far.

“He had a shoulder problem, you could probably see. Hopefully nothing too serious, too bad,” Mason said after the game:

“He got treatment on the pitch, it was late on in the game, it was a set piece and we didn’t really want to lose a central defender to defend a set piece so we made that change.”

The Clement Lenglet situation is the only real item of true Tottenham “team news” right now. ICYMI Team Captain and No. 1 Hugo Lloris was shut down for the rest of the season, with that being made public prior to the last fixture.

