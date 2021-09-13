Spurs Loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers Scores in Celtic Debut

USA International and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers scored in his debut for Scottish giants Celtic in their 3-0 win over Ross County. It was certainly a revenge job for Celtic, who beat the side that shockingly knocked them out of the cup competition last year.
With the help of a wicked deflection, the 23-year-old converted from more than thirty yards out to break open the scoreless stalemate. It was one helluva way to introduce yourself to your new club’s fans. After some years in the Championship division out on loan, Vickers now has an excellent chance to kickstart his career in Scotland.
After being fast-tracked through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, it was way back in 2016/17 that then then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino gave him his first start with the club, via a Europa League contest.
He was also handed a squad number that season, and thus went on to make a few more cup appearances.
The following season was the first of six loan spells in the Championship where he has proved himself a steady hand in defence, and developed both the physical and tactical sense.
In his first loan spell at Sheffield United, he scored on debut, before moving to Ipswich the following transfer window where he made 17 appearances.
Then came a season-long loan to the Welsh side of Swansea City. It was in Wales that the young American would form a solid central defense partnership with Mike van der Hoorn and begin to show a penchant for passing out from the back.
Many Swansea fans were devastated that his move wasn’t made permanent. He then went on an ill-fated loan to Stoke City, where he was recalled to Tottenham after making only 12 appearances.
He would finish the COVID affected season at Luton Town, before spending a season with recently relegated Bournemouth in the Championship.
With the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, and the Spurs defence looking to potentially be remodeled, there was some suggestion that CCV would finally have a chance for a prolonged run in the first team.
It wasn’t to be.
After making appearances in the preseason and the club’s first-ever Europa Conference League match, it was announced on deadline day that he would be taking his talents (on loan) up north to play for Celtic under Australian manager Ange Postecoglu.
After the stunning debut that had him voted man of the match by some pundits, expectations from the staff and fans at Celtic are sky-high. Along with his absolutely stunning goal, Carter-Vickers was defensively solid, and looked comfortable on the ball, and most importantly for a centre half, he helped the side keep a clean sheet.
And not to put too much pressure on the lad, but this is the same club where Virgil van Dijk forged his reputation as one of the world’s best at a similar age.
Watch this space. America’s next great defensive player could be developing before our eyes.
Carter vickers had a good game comfortable on the ball and really strong the signs are good but to credit him with the goal is a joke it was a deflection of the defender that totally deceived the keeper own goal