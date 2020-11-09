Tottenham got another win under their belt after their 1-0 vicfory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for striker Carlos Vinicius after the game.
Spurs left it late, but still got the three points in the end thanks to a goal from centre forward Harry Kane. West Brom made life difficult for the North Londoners, but the visitors dug deep and got the result they wanted at the Hawthorns.
After the match, Mourinho expressed his appreciation for the impact of Vinicius who changed the game. Starting on the bench, the striker came on as a substitute for Moussa Sissoko to offer more of an attacking threat and that worked to help Spurs pile on more pressure towards the West Brom goal and the Baggies eventually conceded.
The manager also spoke about the striker’s impact on Kane, telling the official website:
“Even being difficult, it was not a game where it had lots of chances, but a game where you start pushing, pushing, pushing and you feel the possible is coming.
“Then the moment arrived where I felt it’s time to bring Vinicius, to change the structure a little, to give them a different problem than they had until then. With Vinicius, Harry became a little more free and he got that space to score the winning goal.”
Vinicius did make the game easier for the Englishman as it meant the opposing defenders had another player to be worried about. His mere presence was enough to upset the defensive structure of the hosts and that ended up helping to create the goal scoring opportunity.
Spurs will be happy with this win as it helps them build momentum in the Premier League. After the result on Sunday, they are now in second place ahead of Liverpool on goal differential due to the latter’s draw against Manchester City.
The North Londoners are just one point behind league leaders Leicester City and with their Europa League form also starting look to better, it is an exciting time for the club. Tottenham will return after the international break to take on Manchester City.
With the confidence that Spurs have at the moment, another win could be in the cards. If they can keep up this level of play, there is no telling what this team can achieve.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
