Carabao Cup Final Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

The 2021 Carabao Cup Final gets underway this coming Sunday with Premier League leaders Manchester City up against four-time EFL Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium with 8,000 fans expected to be in attendance.
Manchester City’s hopes of the quadruple this season were squashed last weekend as Pep Guardiola’s side crashed out of the FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 semi-final defeat to Chelsea. However, City bounced back four days later with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in the league and will head into this match as confident as always.
Tottenham have also had somewhat of an unsettling week following the firing of manager Jose Mourinho who was with the club for 17 months.
Former Spurs and Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been appointed as interim manager at the club. Mason was forced to retire from professional football in 2018 due to injuries and has since been promoted up from his role as head of player development at Tottenham.
He won his first match as a manager on Wednesday as Spurs narrowly beat Southampton 2-1, thanks to a 90th minute penalty that was converted by Son Heung-Min. Although it is doubtful that Mason will remain in charge of Tottenham on a permanent basis, he’d like nothing more than to add a Carabao Cup winner honor to his cabinet so early in his career.
Team News
Tottenham’s key player, Harry Kane, is a doubt for Sunday’s match after picking up an ankle injury in the later stages of Spurs’ draw against Everton last Friday. In the very same match the England striker bagged two goals to make him the Premier League’s top scorer this season.
After picking up a knock whilst on international duty, Spurs defender Matt Doherty is back in training and could feature here along with full-back Ben Davies.
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is doing his best to return from injury and be match fit for the final whereas Sergio Aguero, who scored in City’s 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in the 2020 Carabao Cup final, will be hoping to return to the starting XI.
City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Zach Steffen will be starting in goal on Sunday.
Carabao Cup Odds
It’s no surprise to see City as favourites for the win with bookies pricing last year’s winners at odds of around ½. City have won the EFL Cup the last three seasons and seven times in total and will hope to match Liverpool’s record of eight total victories in the competition on Sunday.
You can back Tottenham to win the final at odds of around 11/2 which seems fair considering that they have beaten City 2-0 in two of the last three times that they have met. Whether or not Harry Kane will start will surely make a big difference to Tottenham’s chances of winning, but if he does, it’s likely that we’ll see the odds on Spurs shorten.
- Manchester City: 1/2
- Tottenham Hotspur: 11/2
- Draw: 15/4
Carabao Cup Final Details
The 2021 Carabao Cup Final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 25th April with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm.
You can watch the match live on Sky Sports or follow @Carabao_Cup on Twitter for updates.
