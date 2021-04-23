Tottenham Team News vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Tottenham Hotspur will be making the short trip to Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they will be in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. The team news will be centered on one man alone, so we will all be pins and needles wondering if he’ll be able to play?
Spurs come into this game looking to win their first trophy in more than a decade, but it will not be easy against a very strong City side. What the North Londoners will be hoping for is that their attack can click and cause a lot of problems for the formidable opposition defence.
The big question mark over this game is the fitness of Harry Kane. His availability is a decision that will likely be made on Friday. Not having the Englishman in the team will be a huge blow as the forward is the club’s talisman in attack.
This final will be a real test for interim boss Ryan Mason who will be taking charge of just his second game ever. The 29-year-old couldn’t have predicted at the start of the year that he would become an interim-manager, and then come up against one of the greatest managers of all time in just his second game in that role.
So he will have to be ready for the huge challenge.
With Kane a doubt, there will be more scoring burden placed on Heung-min Son. His approach will depend on where he starts, up front or on the wings. The Korean works better on the wings, but will need someone who can spot his runs and complement him. This is what Kane excelled at, but on Sunday that role could be taken up by Carlos Vinicius.
Spurs will have to be wary of mistakes at the back as that has cost them a lot this season. A team cannot afford to make mistakes against the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. The defence will have to be alert at all times to deal with the threat of City.
One false move, and the scoreline will swing in favour of the opposition.
Tottenham have a golden chance to finish this season on a strong note as getting their hands on a silverware, would mean a lot for everyone associated with the club. it hasn't happened since 2008. But they will be facing what is quite possibly the strongest opponent they could have asked for.
