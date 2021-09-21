Tottenham Winger Bryan Gil in Mix For Golden Boy Award

The Golden Boy nominees have been announced for 2021! The award that acknowledges the best under 21 players plying their trade in Europe for a calendar year is back and this year could be one of the most stacked nominee lists ever.
Established by Italian sports publication Tuttosport in 2003, it has gone on to become a very handy indicator when it comes to finding the next big thing in football. Former winners include the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and last year’s winner Erling Haaland.
One of the next generation of incredible Spanish talents, Bryan Gil has split his qualifying time this year between La Liga side Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur.
When the 20 year-old winger netted his first goal for the senior side at Sevilla, he became the first player born in the 21st century to net in La Liga, a record that nobody will ever be able to take from him.
He would go on to make 14 appearances for the Andalusian side, before making a loan move to SD Eibar where he started to build a real reputation across the continent, making 28 appearances and scoring 4 goals.
This summer he made the move to the Premier League to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s revolution at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after spending the summer with both the Spanish senior and under 23 sides, at the Euros and Olympics respectively.
He has made 5 appearances for Spurs so far in 2020-21
