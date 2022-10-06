Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton Starting XI Prediction

Tottenham travels to Brighton this weekend in the Premier League competition. Incredibly, this fixture pits third place against fourth place in the EPL. A victory for the home side would see them overtake Spurs and move into third. Roberto De Zerbi will be in dreamland if that occurs; and it is certainly possible.

Brighton has won two of their last three Premier League clashes with Tottenham. Spurs have also struggled to put together consecutive wins against The Seagulls. Having won their last clash in March of this year, Tottenham is now searching for consecutive wins against Brighton for the first time since 1982.

To make their task even more difficult, Brighton has one of the meanest defenses in the league. De Zerbi’s men have conceded just eight goals so far this season. Only Everton has conceded less [7], and only Manchester City [5.6] and Arsenal [6.9] have a lower xG against than The Seagulls [7.9].

As this preview was being written, news came through of the passing away of a Tottenham fitness coach nicknamed ‘The Marine.’ A much-valued member of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, Gian Piero Ventrone, passed away after a brief battle with an unspecified illness at the age of just 62.

Tottenham at Brighton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 8, 2022, at 5.30 pm UK at The Amex

Google Result Probability: Brighton 34% Draw 28% Spurs 38%

PL Position, Form Guide: Brighton 4th, 14pts WWLWD Spurs 3rd, 17pts WDWWL

Starting XI Prediction

After opting to make no changes to his starting XI versus Eintracht Frankfurt, Antonio Conte will almost certainly make some changes for this clash. We think, given Emerson Royal’s suspension that Djed Spence will make his Premier League bow. It might also be time for Ivan Perisic to get a rest, opening the door for Ryan Sessegnon to start.

GK- Lloris

DEF-Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Spence, Sessegnon

MID- Bentancur, Hojbjerg

ATT- Richarlison, Kane, Son

Match Prediction

Both sides have been impressive so far this season. Tottenham seems to have taken another step toward being a genuine threat for the title. And Brighton has continued the evolution over the last few years and has emerged as a potential team to reach European qualification.

I have a feeling Brighton will win this one, 2-1.

