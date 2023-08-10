Now more than ever, Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur’s identity. It’s easy to understand why the club just does not want to let him leave, no matter how far north of 100 million Euro Bayern Munich bid for him.

The Tottenham talisman wants the move to the German giants, now, but we’ll see how long this stand-off lasts; potentially all the way until deadline day.

Season Opener FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 2pm, GTech Community Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 39% Draw 27% Brentford 34%

For now though, he leads the line against Brentford for the Premier League season opener. It’s hard to imagine what White Hart Lane would do or be without the England national team captain.

Let’s take a look at who else will be in the first team with him on Sunday.

It’s a season of big time transition, with several familiar faces gone, and plenty of fresh faces coming in.

It has been a very busy summer, with James Maddison the biggest name among the transfer additions. Spurs slumped to eighth place in the table last season, their worst finish in nearly a decade and a half.

So there is a whole lot of work to do.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Vicario; Udogie, Romero, Davies, Porro; Lo Celso, Bissouma; Son, Maddison, Kulusevksi; Kane

