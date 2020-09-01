Tottenham Reportedly Interested in Signing AFC Bournemouth Duo

Tottenham Hotspur have made three signings this summer: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty. The fourth and fifth could come from the same position group at the same club, the forwards at AFC Bournemouth.
Spurs are interested in the Cherries attacking duo, Josh King and Callum Wilson, according to a report from talkSPORT. The article states that this isn’t an either or proposition, but a potential double swoop.
For Bournemouth, this could make sense as they would be looking to get money, given how their finances will now take a huge hit after getting relegated. However, losing two of their top scorers means the road back to the top flight could be a long, uphill climb.
For Spurs, this would make sense as you’d now have some cover Harry Kane and Son, and then Jose Mourinho would have more freedom to get creative with squad rotations and team shape in the upcoming season. However, their biggest needs are in the back line, and they have only made the one defender acquisition so far this window.
If they really do have limited funds for the summer window, then splashing the cash in attack is the wrong way to go, when they still haven’t shored up the back.
King, 28, has been linked with a move away from the south coast for quite some time, with former club Manchester United, often mentioned as a destination.
As for Wilson, who is also 28, he stands to be the more expensive player of the pair, as he’s reportedly wanted by several other clubs, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United. Chelsea were said to be keen as well, during the winter transfer window.
