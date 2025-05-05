We are almost there! An all-Premier League Big Six UEFA Europa League Final. Tottenham Hotspur just needs to finish off Bodo/Glimt in Norway while Manchester United must close the deal at home versus Athletic Club. United are in a significantly more advantageous position than Spurs, getting to play at home, and with one more goal on aggregate.

But, it looks like it’s gonna happen, an all-English UEL cup clash. Moreover it’s two big six clubs that have suffered through disaster campaigns this season.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Tottenham Hotspur at Bodo/Glimt

Kickoff: Thurs. May 8, 8pm, Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway

Tottenham Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Fun Fact: In UEL semifinal history (since the tournament was re-branded in 2009-10) every team that went up by two goals or more from their home leg progressed through

It would be a big clash of two huge-spending clubs that are getting very poor ROI with their players this season. However, winning this cup, at the end of this month, could redeem this lost season for either one.

Tottenham Starting Lineup Prediction at Bodo/Glimt (UEFA Europa League)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

