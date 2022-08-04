Tottenham Team News vs Southampton: Bissouma, Richarlison, Skipp

After a tumultuous off-season in 2021, things have looked much more promising for Spurs this summer. There has been synergy between the boardroom and the manager in the transfer market. That synergy has yielded some tremendous results for the North Londoners, who have the Champions League to look forward to this season.

The headline grabbing signings of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have bolstered Spurs in all the right ways. (For our Tottenham starting XI Prediction go here)

Yves Bissouma gives Antonio Conte’s side something completely different in the middle of the park. The Malian international has been one of the most sought after players across the continent. Spurs have pulled off quite the coup, luring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s the team news for Spurs as they head into a season that promises so much for the North Londoners.

TEAM NEWS

Rather unfortunately, new signing Yves Bissouma is a doubt to start this fixture. The midfielder is nursing a tight hamstring. With a busy and condensed season ahead, it wouldn’t surprise if Conte and his backroom staff err on the side of caution with their new star signing.

Oliver Skipp has failed to make an appearance since January for Tottenham, due to a groin injury.

Just as he was being put through his paces, he suffered a horrific foot laceration that sickened some of his teammates. Thankfully, it looked worse than it actually was. On the negative side, it is yet another two weeks that he’l miss.

Japhet Tanganga is suffering from an illness, but that is not expected to keep him out of this clash. What might keep him from taking part in this match is a potential move to AC Milan. A deal with the Italian club has been heavily rumored for sometime, and it finally looks like it is gaining some traction.

New signing Richarlison will miss this match as well.

The Brazilian striker will serve a one match ban after picking up a flare and throwing it back into the crowd during Everton’s victory over Chelsea last season.

Tottenham vs Southampton FYIs

When is it? Saturday August 6, 2022 3 PM UK Time.

Where is it? Tottenham Stadium, London

Who’s in form? Tottenham (-WDWL) Southampton (LDDWL)

What are the odds? Tottenham (-265) Southampton (+800) Draw (+425)

STUEYS TWO CENTS

I am very bullish about Spurs chances this season. I mentioned on the latest episode of After Extra Time, that I think Antonio Conte’s men will run Manchester City and Liverpool close this season. I stand by that.

With that in mind, I expect a big win for the home side on the opening day of the Premier League season.

