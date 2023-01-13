The Antonio Conte era hasn’t gone exactly as planned at Tottenham Hotspur, but time still remains to turn things around. A win in the North London Derby could really send a message of intent, but the Italian will have to overcome a list of fitness concerns that will give him some limitations in selecting his team.

Let’s run through that list of players right now.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 15, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 44 pts DWWWW Tottenham 5th, 33 pts WLDWL

Tottenham Team News

We start with some good news- Dejan Kulusevski, who has been out of action since New Year’s Day with a muscular issue, returned this week, and could come straight into Conte’s first team, maybe, and or at least the matchday squad.

Rodrigo Bentancur is unlikely to start, but could play some kind of role here, after having recently recovered from a groin injury.

Yves Bissouma should likely return to the fold after suffering an ankle injury during the warm-up of Spurs’ FA Cup victory over Portsmouth this past week.

Brazilian forward Richarlison is nearing a return, from his hamstring injury, but this match comes too soon for that. Lucas Moura remains out with a lower leg injury.

