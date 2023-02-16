Tottenham Team News vs West Ham: Betancur, Bissouma

After the high of upsetting Manchester City 1-0 on February 5, Tottenham Hotspur have taken a noticeable downturn. They got embarrassed, thoroughly, by a very disappointing Leicester City side last weekend.

And then in midweek they fell to AC Milan in the Champions League competition. So back to back losses heading into the London derby with West Ham United on Sunday. It’ll be a fixture where Spurs have some selection issues in the midfield to contend with too.

Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Feb 19, 4:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

West Ham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 23% Draw 25% Tottenham victory 52%

PL Form: West Ham DDWLD Tottenham LWWLL

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 20 pts Tottenham 5th, 39 pts

So let’s get to the details on that situation. We learned earlier this week that Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament.

“He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” a club statement on Monday read.

“We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

They really need Bentancur, as Yves Bissouma is also sidelined right now after having gone under the knife to repair a stress fracture in his left ankle.

Other than that, there are really no new injury concerns or team news items to cover, at this time.

