Tottenham Team News at Brentford: Betancur, Gil, Ndombele

The Ange Postecoglu era begins with a London derby at Brentford. The new Tottenham Hotspur manager enters his first game with a host of injury concerns, which include the likes of Rodrigo Betancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon.

Let’s run through all the fitness updates as we break down Spurs team news for this one.

Season Opener FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC 

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 2pm, GTech Community Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham  39%  Draw  27%  Brentford  34%

Tottenham Team News

We’ll start with Betancur, who damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Leicester this past February. An operation as was needed to repair it, and all in all, it looks like he still had another month left until he can return to action.

Moving on to Gil, he underwent surgery to repair a groin injury last week. He’ll miss the first two months of the season, at least.

As for Sessegnon, we won’t see him until September, at the earliest.

He continues to suffer great injury misfortune, as his hamstring problem has flared up again. Up next is Tanguy Ndombele, who was left out of the squad for the exhibition against FC Barcelona earlier this week.

According to Postecoglu, French midfielder is not at the level of match fit right now, and thus he’s a doubt for this one.

And finally Fraser Forster, the No. 2 who stepped in when Hugo Lloris went down with injury last season- he’s also ruled out of this one. Forster missed the entire preseason due to a back injury.

