Tottenham Team News vs Morecambe (FA Cup) Bergwijn, Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Morecambe to their stadium for the first-ever competitive fixture between the two clubs. Spurs will hope to jump straight back into the winner’s circle, as last time out they suffered defeat to fellow London club Chelsea, in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.
Tottenham will hope here to lean on their tremendous record of advancing from the third round of this competition. Only once in the last fifteen years have they failed to make it to the fourth-round draw of the FA Cup.
For League One side Morecambe, this is quite the step up. This is only the third time The Shrimps have faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup. One of those occasions was last season when they were swept aside 4-0 by a Chelsea side that would go on to win the European Cup.
Tottenham vs Morecambe FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 9th January 2022
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WWDWL) Morecambe (LLDLW)
Let’s have a look at the team news for Spurs as they head into this clash.
Tottenham will rest many big names for this one. The likes of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son will probably get a seat, amongst others. Tottenham can afford to do this, as they are currently COVID-free at the moment; according to reports.
Ryan Sessegnon could be slated to make his return here. After several weeks off after injuring himself against Liverpool, management seems upbeat about his chances of making his return from injury here.
Steven Bergwijn is missing again. The injury-prone Dutchman is out again with a calf complaint that rules him out of contention here. It is the latest in a long line of injuries for the winger, which must frustrate Tottenham fans.
Cristian Romero continues to rehab in anticipation of his return to action. The Argentine center-back is close, and he’s targeting the North London derby, later this month, for his return.
Prediction: even a second-string Spurs side should win this match by multiple goals. There will be no magic of the cup here. Tottenham 5-0.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind