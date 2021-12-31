A resurgent Tottenham suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw last time out against Southampton. Despite having plenty of chances, Spurs just couldn’t get that decisive second goal to secure the three points. They’ll be hoping for a bit more luck in front of the goal this weekend as they face Watford in New Year’s Day Premier League action.
The Lilywhites do not have a tremendous recent record when traveling to Vicarage Road. They have only won two of their last ten matches away from home against the Moosemen.
Harry Kane, who is just finding some of his best form again, loves playing on New Year’s Day. In the Premier League era, no player has had more score involvements than the England captain. His five goals and three assists put him comfortably atop the table of most prolific New Year’s Day players.
Watford vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 1st January 2022
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Watford (L***L) Tottenham (*DWWD)
Let’s see how Tottenham is shaping up for this one as far as team news goes.
Dutchman Steven Bergwijn will definitely miss out here. He picked up an injury in the victory over Palace and remains out of the reckoning for this matchup. It’s a shame for the Dutchman who would have banked on a few chances during this congested Christmas period to push his case for a regular role in the starting XI.
Gio Lo Celso is another who will miss out here. By all reports, he is suffering a pretty similar injury to Bergwijn and is not in contention for this match. His fellow Argentine Cristian Romero remains out, as well. We expect Romero back at the end of January.
Ryan Sessegnon is the last player we need to touch on here. He injured himself against Liverpool and Antonio Conte himself told the media he would miss “10 days to two weeks”. That timeframe rules him out of this match.
I think Spurs will continue their good run here and buck their recent trend of failing to win at Vicarage Road. It will be a comfortable victory to ring in the New Year.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind