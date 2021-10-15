Tottenham Team News vs Newcastle: Bergwijn, Doherty, Davies, Kane

After a horror run of defeats, including a disastrous North London Derby where they were thumped by Arsenal 3-1, Spurs responded with a home victory over Aston Villa in the last fixture before the latest FIFA allocated break for internationals.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will be hoping to build on any possible momentum that might remain from that when they visit Newcastle United on Sunday.
The North London side head to St. James Park to face the newly crowned richest club on the planet. The Geordies will be hoping to begin their new era with a win on Sunday.
While it was thought that Steve Bruce was seemingly a dead man walking, the club has confirmed that he will keep his job for at least one more game.
Tottenham vs Newcastle FYIs:
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 17 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LLWLW) Newcastle (DLDDL)
Steven Bergwijn remains out for the Spurs with the ankle complaint that has seen him miss a chunk of their early-season fixtures. Given the poor form that Harry Kane is currently in, the Dutch speedster with an eye for goal would have been a great asset for Nuno to rely upon if Spurs found themselves chasing a goal in this one.
Elsewhere Matt Doherty didn’t do his first-team chances any favors, after he picked up a knock in Ireland’s friendly against Qatar.
The talented Irishman has seen himself fall down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season as new signing Emerson Royal is ahead of him on the depth chart at the moment.
Ben Davies also remains a doubt, after withdrawing from the Welsh national side due to illness. He was, however, seen training with the first-team squad. Argentine duo Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso both remain in doubt given the short turnaround they face from their nation’s last international fixture.
This brings us to the Harry Kane situation. The England captain is clearly still not himself after not getting the Man City move he expected during the transfer window. His form has been simply atrocious this season. He is currently in his worst run of form since the 15/16 season.
How much longer will the gaffer keep patience with him? And does he have the backbone to truly drop him?
Only time will tell. There are plenty of interesting subplots for this one. How will Newcastle play given all the international mass media coverage that has surrounded their change in ownership?
And for Spurs – can they regain some of that early season form and find a way to get Harry Kane scoring goals again? I wouldn't be missing this one.
