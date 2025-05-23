Happy times at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to be sure! Spurs defeated Manchester United 1-0 on Wednesday night, in a Europa League Final matchup that former manager of both clubs Jose Mourinho quasi-predicted way back in September. The 17-year trophy drought is over, and Spurs emerged unscathed from injury in midweek. So that means the following players (but no additional ones) will miss out on the Championship Sunday clash at home to Brighton: Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin and Dane Scarlett.

By the way, take a look at the Google screengrab below. Pretty cool/fun/weird to see that, isn’t it?

Championship Sunday FYIs

Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick off: Sun. May 24, 4pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 21% Brighton 56% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur LLDLL, 38 pts, 17th Brighton LWDWW, 58 pts, 8th

Celebratory fireworks when you Google Tottenham- what a time to be alive. Mourinho, the most trophy machine of all managers, couldn’t end the silverware drought but Ange Postecoglu did. Wild!

Brighton Team News

Solly March has been ruled out for the season with a knee problem while James Milner (thigh) and Georginio Rutter (ankle) are also near certain to be sidelined here. Tariq Lamptey has a knee problem as well, but could overcome it, and if he passes a late fitness test, could feature here.

Jason Steele (finger) is also touch-and-go while Joao Pedro will miss out due to private/personal leave. Ferdi Kadioglu (foot) was ruled out for the remainder back in April.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories