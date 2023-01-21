Tottenham Hotspur can probably wave goodbye to the last remaining shreds of hope they had to compete for a Premier League title this season. Losing 4-2 at Manchester City on Thursday night pretty much ended their chances, which were slim to begin with, for that.

Now they’ll fight, once again for top four, but this time around, one of their main competitors for a coveted Champions League qualification slot is a fresh face- pleasantly surprising Fulham FC.

Fulham vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick-off: Monday, Jan 23, 2023 at 8pm Local Time, Craven Cottage

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Tottenham victory LLWLD Fulham LWWWW

PL Standings: Tottenham 5th, 33 pts Fulham 6th, 31 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham victory 45% Draw 25% Fulham victory 30%

Team News for Both Sides

While Spurs are five points behind Newcastle for the fourth and final UCL spot, Fulham are right behind Spurs, by just two points, in sixth. They are also well-rested right now and understood to be at or near full fitness.

USMNT star Antonee “Jedi” Robinson is back available for selection after having to sit out the defeat at Newcastle United due to suspension.

Spurs meanwhile have no new injury concerns, but Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, both of which have been in and out of the treatment room a lot lately, are doubts for this Monday night clash.

“I think no [new injuries], but sometimes after one day can happen something you need, especially the medical department need time to make a valuation,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said at a news conference today.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories