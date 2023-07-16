Bayern Munich Honorary President Uli Hoeness expressed extreme confidence that his club is going to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. He maintains that Kane has made up his mind, and wants the move to the Bavarian giants.

As had been reported a few weeks ago, Kane has agreed personal terms to join FC Bayern. Mia San Mia has since submitted two bids to Spurs, both of which were obviously knocked back.

Hoeness said Tottenham have not set a price as of yet, but he maintains that the North Londoners would not be able to turn down an offer of €80 or €90 million (given the current exchange rate, this sum comes to about $90 or $100 million). The former Club President also said that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, their long time former CEO, speaks with Harry Kane regularly.

“Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signaled in all the talks that his mind is made up,” said Hoeness, who currently works as a consultant for the club.

“And if that remains the case, then we’ll get him. Then Tottenham will have to give way. Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe. What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they’ve said. If it stays like that, then that’s OK.

“Kane now wants to play in European competitions. Tottenham won’t be there next season, we will be there.

He has another chance to join a top European club. [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge speaks to him regularly.”

That is a great point he made there about the desire for and the potential to win trophies. Bayern are amongst the most decorated and achieved clubs in all of the world. Tottenham have an infamous trophy drought that dates back to 2008. That is several years before Harry Kane began his career.

And while Tottenham run the risk of losing Kane for nothing next summer, as it appears he won’t re-sign with White Hart Lane, the club Chairman Daniel Levy is a hardball negotiator. He will makes sure this process painfully drags out, as he always does.

He’ll sure Kane doesn’t come cheap either.

Hoeness said the following in regards to that:

“Levy is clever and savvy. He isn’t naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he’s playing for time. He’s savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him.

“But I think these are people who haven’t just been doing this since yesterday.”

I guess we’ll just have to see as this transfer saga plays out between here and deadline day.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

