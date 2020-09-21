Tottenham Team News vs Leyton Orient: Bale, Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur visits Leyton Orient on Tuesday for a third round tie in the Carabao Cup, but they will not be able to play their new signing, Gareth Bale, on loan from Real Madrid. However, we will have to wait a little while longer to see his return in a Tottenham shirt, as the big money loan acquisition is currently recovering from a knee injury.
The Welshman is unavailable for selection now, but could be back in the team starting next month.
The other long-term injury the North Londoners are concerned about at the moment is Japhet Tanganga. The young defender is out for a few weeks with a thigh injury and manager Jose Mourinho will have to make do without him.
Mourinho will also be happy to know that there are no suspension issues to deal with here.
Not having Bale is a blow, but it’s doubtful he would feature here anyway. There would be no point in risking an injury re-aggravation over a League Cup clash.
In order to deal with the packed schedule that the Lilywhites have in September (and that Mourinho has expressed his strong opinions on), the squad has to be rotated. For our first team prediction, go here. It is the only way they will be able to deal with all of these games coming thick and fast this month.
The Carabao Cup presents an opportunity for some of the youngsters to get a chance to showcase their skills. Players such as Ryan Sessegnon and Gedson Fernandes will want to show their manager that they can be trusted upon.
Spurs produced a brilliant display against a tough Southampton side as they came away with a 5-2 win today. The star of the show was South Korean winger Heung-min Son who notched four goals.
With the team also having a Europa League playoff on Thursday, we could see plenty of changes at Leyton Orient. Some of the senior players will be rested, but Spurs should still have enough firepower to beat Leyton Orient.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
There is no way we will avoid injuries with all these games suggest we put complete reserve team out to play in this mickey mouse cup europe and league surely are our target.
Whilst I agree with you and 100% with you on the injury front, we desperately need a trophy and the Mickey mouse cup could be the first on many if the boys learn how to win finals. One trophy even if it’s the Mickey mouse cup could make a huge difference in the next few years for the lads winning mentality.
I’d suggest
Hart
Aurier Foyth CCV Cirkin
Ndombele Gedson Harvey White or George Marsh
Clarke Alli Sessegon
Gives a decent mix of players who need playing time and one or two from the U23’s