Tottenham Team News vs Dinamo Zagreb: Serge Aurier, Lo Celso

Tottenham will host Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in a Round of 16 Europa League clash tomorrow, and they come in on a roll, having found some real momentum at the moment. They will want to keep that going by getting a good result in the first leg against Zagreb. (For the Tottenham starting XI prediction go here)
As for the team news, there is a positive development regarding defender Serge Aurier. Despite the full back missing the Crystal Palace game, manager Jose Mourinho said the defender should be fit and available for this match which will no doubt be a boost to the defence.
The other player who might make it in time for the midweek clash is Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has been out injured since December. He is back in training now and Mourinho has said that he could be ready for this game.
Spurs have the players to pull off a dominant win. This primarily comes in the form of a now rejuvenated Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane who have all been among the goals with regularity lately.
The quality that the North Londoners have in attack makes them a threat against any team. Zagreb will need to be on their toes to prevent conceding too many goals.
Spurs also have the opportunity to rotate their squad and bring in some talented players. For someone like Dele Alli, the Europa League has proven to be a perfect opportunity to show what he is made of.
Tottenham need to get a win as they don't want to leave the fate of this tie to the second leg. And at home, we can expect them to be relentless in creating chances and looking to score. All they need to do is play like they have been doing in the last few games and that will be enough to secure a positive result.
