Tottenham Hotspur head to Ipswich Town probably feeling decently well about themselves right now. At least to some extent. They’re inching closer to the first page of the standings, and although that’s not inherently impressive, given how their season has gone, for the most part, it is something.

A small something, but, hey you got to start somewhere. And visiting the Tractor Boys should provide a good chance to get three more points.

Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Saturday, February 22, 3pm, Portman Road

Result Probability: Tottenham 48% Ipswich Town 27% Draw 25%

Premier League Standings, Form: Tottenham 12th, 30 pts, LLLWW Ipswich Town 18th, 17 pts LLLLD

So maybe the tide is turning, in a good way, on their season? In order to get that result however, they’re gonna need to play their strongest team, and we think it looks like this.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall; Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories