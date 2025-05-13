Of the three remaining games for Tottenham Hotspur this season, only one matters, and it’s not this one against on Friday night against Aston Villa FC. Ahead of their Europa League final clash against Manchester United in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21, Spurs forward Brennan Johnson dealt with an injury scare after being accidentally caught by Sergio Reguilon.

Ultimately, he was fine but it prompted Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou to make a joke.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 16, 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 70% Draw 17% Aston Villa FC 13%

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 17th, 38 pts, LLLDL Aston Villa FC 6th, 63 pts, WWLWW

“I’m putting them in cotton wool for next 10 days,” Postecoglu delivered with comedic timing. “Reggy tackled Brennan and they’re on the same team, so that is the way things are going!”

We still think he’ll go with a strong team here, to start out with at opening kick. And then wholesale changes come later.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at Aston Villa

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

