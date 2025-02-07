Tottenham Hotspur’s best opportunity for at ending their 17-year trophy drought has now passed, with the elimination loss at Liverpool last night. So now it’s on the other domestic cup competition, and with they’ll be, with apologies to Willie Nelson, “on the road again,” as a trip to Aston Villa awaits.

“We’ll go out there on Sunday and put out more of a performance that reflects where we’re at,” embattled manager Ange Postecoglou said.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 9, 5:35pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa

Fun Fact: Spurs have won five of their last six FA Cup ties against Aston Villa, with the last L coming in 1992

“I have a great deal of belief in these players and what they’re going through and how they’re dealing with it.”

Having reached the semifinals of the League Cup gave Postecoglu some leeway to work with, while the calls for his sacking increase. But now that Spurs are out of that competition, the pressure on him will only increase.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (FA Cup 4th Round)

Antonin Kinský, Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories