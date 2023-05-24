The most popular football league on the entire planet concludes its season on Sunday, with one match in particular, Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, containing a boatload of potential storylines. Arne Slot, Feyenoord manager, is in frame to potentially become the next Spurs boss.

Will the Tottenham coaching search come to an end this week? It seems like the most important factor here is the Feyernoord buyout figure for Arne Slot.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Sun May 28, 4:30pm, Elland Road

PL Form: Leeds United LDLLW Tottenham Hotspur LLWLD

PL Standing: Leeds United 19th, 31 pts Tottenham Hotspur 8th, 57 pts

Google Result Probability: Leeds United 35% Draw 25% Tottenham Hotspur 40%

Once they can come to an agreement on how much his new club will pay to buyout the contract at his current club, the deal will be done.

Drama at the Bottom of the Table

The three relegation spots are currently occupied by Southampton FC (long relegated already), Leicester City and Leeds. However, Everton has also yet to ensure survival in the top flight for another season. Leeds are in the worst situation of the three survival strugglers, because they now need help to stay up.

The other two just need to win in order to avoid the drop while Leeds needs to beat Spurs AND have the two results in other stadiums go their way. Indeed the race to avoid the drop is just as exciting as the competition at the top.

For these clubs, the move down a tier means inevitable financial adversity, and for their followers, tremendous disappointment awaits.

The heads have already rolled, twice, in the manager position at Leeds, but so far, it hasn’t been enough to save them.

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with Tottenham, where Lucas Moura is pushing to make one final appearance in a white shirt before he moves on this summer. Also hoping to be able to feature here are Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who missed out on Spurs’ London derby loss to Brentford.

For Leeds, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are doubts while American superstar Tyler Adams remains out until next season.

