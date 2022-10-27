Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Says VAR Creates ‘lot of Injustice’

Managers trashing the officiating is certainly nothing new, and Antonio Conte has certainly done his share of that over the years. But his attacks on VAR yesterday are pretty overt, and blatant, even for him. The Italian has plenty to be upset about though, as a last-ditch effort from Harry Kane was ruled out last night, and it cost Spurs two points in the Champions League group stage competition.

Kane’s goal, controversially ruled out by VAR, would have been the game winner in the score draw between Spurs and Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.

Harry Kane ahead of the ball…. ? Haven’t seen any 3D visualisation version but: “The ball went backwards!” Eric Dier said. The direction a ball is played is irrelevant for offside. The deflection is also not a deliberate play so doesn’t reset Kane’s offside position. pic.twitter.com/7Pg3GFsK51 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) October 26, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thur Sat Oct. 29, 3pm Vitality Stadium

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 57% Draw 24% AFC Bournemouth 19%

Premier League form guide: Tottenham LLWWL Bournemouth LLDWD

Table Position: Tottenham 3rd, 23 pts Bournemouth 14th, 13 pts

You can see why Conte was mad, saying that Video Assisted Referee does a lot of “damage” and “injustice.” Many agree, it’s why we have phrases like “VARchester United” and “LiVARpool.” Have a look at the tweets embedded here in this post for the latest controversy.

“I think the ball was in front of Kane and the goal is a goal. Yeah. I don’t understand the line they put. It’s very difficult to comment on this decision,” Conte told BT Sport.

“VAR is doing a lot of damage. I want to see if in another stadium of a big team if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I’d like to know this.

Harry Kane came so close to securing his side’s place in the knockout stages with this goal… …but VAR was having none of it!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/q1Ekz5wvWB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

“A lot of injustice. I don’t like this type of situation. I see not positive things.”

The rise of VAR has definitely been a development that polarizes opinion among the world football community. That’s an understatement.

Victory for Spurs would have booked their place in the UCL last 16 with a game to spare, but now they’ll have to get a result at Marseille on All Saints Day next week.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories