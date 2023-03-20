Tottenham to Reportedly Sack Antonio Conte this Week

Just two days ago, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte gave a post match press conference that could best be summated by The Simpsons GIF below. In trashing both his own players and his own bosses, as well as the overall history of his current club, Conte came off like someone desperate to be relieved of his duties.

After all, if Antonio Conte just got up and quit, h wouldn’t get any of that sweet buyout money. Reportedly, the north London club is set to grant him his wish, sooner rather than later.

Right now the Telegraph, in what they are claiming is in an exclusive, are reporting that Tottenham will sack the very outspoken Italian sometime this week. Once Conte is dismissed, Ryan Mason will assume interim managing duties for the second time in his young career.

In April of 2021, when Mason was only 29-years-old, he became the youngest manager of a Premier League team when he took over on a caretaker basis in the wake of Jose Mouriho’s sacking. It’s worth noting that this news isn’t official yet, as Cartilage Free Captain, the Tottenham community on SB Nation pointed out:

it won’t be official until we see the corner flag photo and “Club announcement.” on Twitter.

Got that right! The flag on the corner of the pitch image is indeed the biggest cliche is club press releases that take on a “serious” or “somber” tone. When Conte and the club “agreed to a mutual parting of ways,” it will surprise…nobody. Nobody at all. Especially Richarlison, who overtly referred to this season as “s%*t” and openly criticized Conte’s decision to bench him, earlier this month.

Where does Antonio Conte go from here? Most likely back to his home country of Italy, to take some time off, before he likely takes another position in Serie A as his next gig. What does Tottenham do from here?

We’ll have a leading candidates for the Tottenham Hotspur managing job listicle for you, later on this week.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

