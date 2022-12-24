Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says his squad will strengthen, in the January transfer window, if given the proper chance. Spurs currently sit fourth in the table, three points ahead of Manchester United (who have a game in hand on the North London side). They’re one point behind third place Newcastle.

In the Champions League, they’ll face AC Milan in the round of 16, in February. In FA Cup, they’ll face Portsmouth in round three in January.

Boxing Day: Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Dec. 26, 12:30pm GMT, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 50% Draw 26% Brentford 24%

Series History: Tottenham wins 24 Draws 14 Brentford wins 6

“If there is the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we’ll do something,” Antonio Conte said in a media session earlier today.

“You know what is our politics and we try to follow these politics and to improve the team.

“The politics is about young players with not big salaries. We have to sign players that they can stay in our vision of the club here.

“Otherwise, we’ll continue with these players. I’m happy with them.”

Not sure what he really means there by “politics,” and even when he explained the meaning, in this context, I still don’t get it. Conte’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but he would not allow himself to get drawn into a discussion about his future, when a reporter asked him.

“But what I can tell you that I’m really happy and I have a really good relationship with the club. We talk every day and we try to find, in every situation, the best solution,” the Italian said.

“But I think that we have six months to sit tight, to look at the situation and then we’ll find the best solution. But I’m really happy here and this is very important for me.”

