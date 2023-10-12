Tottenham Transfer Talk: Antonio Conte, Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit top of the table this international break, with their next match coming up on Oct. 23 against Fulham. Since it’s 12 days away, let’s do some transfer talk, pertaining to former manager Antonio Conte and current central defender Eric Dier.

Let’s start with the Italian manager who was sacked last season.

?? Antonio Conte had a long, direct talk with Napoli today. Discussions were not positive as Italian coach decided to keep waiting for new opportunity. Napoli president De Laurentiis spoke directly to Conte but no agreement. Antonio prefers to wait before accepting new job. pic.twitter.com/UbHYKXpnAa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023

Antonio Conte, who has been out of work since March, was approached by Napoli, and held a meeting with Aurelio De Laurentiis. But as you can see from the report via Fabrizio Romano above, or the article on 90 Min, he simply will not be taking the Napoli job.

He later confirmed that himself, via social media.

“I’m linked with important clubs but as of now, my plan remains to wait and enjoy my family,” he explained, posting on Instagram stories.

Moving on to Dier, and sticking with the Serie A/Italy theme, According to Calciomercato, the 29-year-old is wanted by AS Roma.

And as you know, that side is coached by Jose Mourinho, and the report states that The Special One is looking to reunite.

Eric Dier has not featured, at all, for Spurs so far this season, so anywhere that he might go would be a better situation for him. He is out of contract in the summer and thus available on a free.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

