Tottenham Hotspur: Analysis of Top Four Chances, Run-In Predictions

March 27, 2022 By 6 Comments
Share

I can’t believe I am sitting here writing this. We are in the final international break for the Premier League season and Tottenham. Yeah, you read that correctly, Tottenham. Not only are Spurs a lock for a European qualification spot, but they are also one of the front runners to sneak into the Champions League next season via that precious 4th place finish. 

It seems like it will most likely be bitter North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham fighting it out for that final Champions League qualification spot. Will it be the return of St. Totteringham’s Day? Or will North London be White? Let’s not forget there is still a North London derby to be played that is yet to be rescheduled.

In this series, Paul & I are analyzing the run-in for the European competition hopefuls. 

Liverpool & City is way out in front, so we haven’t bothered with them & Chelsea looks a pretty sure thing in third place. 

We will look at the current standings, attempt to predict the results of the remaining matches for each side to see if we can gauge how the top of the Premier League table might look come the final whistle on May 21st.

Current Standings for European Places

4th  Arsenal FC  28 matches played, +13 goal differential, 54 pts

5th Tottenham Hotspur 29 matches played, +11 goal differential, 51 pts

6th  Manchester United 29 matches played, +8 goal differential, 50 pts

7th West Ham 30 matches played, +10 goal differential, 48 pts

8th Wolverhampton Wanderers  30 matches played, +5 goal differential, 46 pts

For the uninitiated 4th spot lands you in the Champions League & fifth and sixth get you a spot in the Europa League. Seventh gets you a place in the ugly step-sister of both of the competitions, the soulless shameless money grab that is the Europa Conference League.

Run In Predictions

Sun Apr 3, Newcastle, H, D, 2-2

Sat Apr 10, Villa, A, W, 4-0

Sat Apr 16, Brighton, H, W, 2-1

Sat Apr 23, Brentford, A, W, 1-0

Sat Apr 30, Leicester, H, D, 1-1

Sat May 7, Liverpool, A, L, 1-2

Sun May 15, Burnley, H, W, 3-0

Championship Sunday, May 22, Norwich, A, D, 3-3

Arsenal, TBC, H, L 1-2

Final numbers: 66 pts, GD +19

Spurs Bottom Line

So the Spurs rollercoaster looks like it is going to continue if my predictions are correct. Dropped points in winnable games against Leicester and then lowly Norwich on Championship Sunday and their erratic form at times this season is going to cost them a spot in the 2022/23 Champions League draw.

Final Standings for European Places

So that’s the final contender in our ‘Top Four/European Football Chances Analysis Series’. If Paul and I have got this spot-on, here’s how fourth through eighth place will look at the final whistle on May 22nd:

4th  Arsenal FC  38 matches played, +22 goal differential, 77 pts

5th Tottenham Hotspur 38 matches played, +19 goal differential, 66 pts

6th  Manchester United 38 matches played, +9 goal differential, 65 pts

7th West Ham 38 matches played, +15 goal differential, 59 pts

8th Wolverhampton Wanderers  38 matches played, +1 goal differential, 53 pts

Top Four/European Football Chances Analysis Series

United   Arsenal FC    Tottenham    Wolves    West Ham

Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

  1. tom says
    March 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM

    Miles out lads Spurs are locked in for 4th.arsenal still got to come to spurs and still have a much harder run in.

  2. Anonymous says
    March 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM

    Whoever wrote this is an absolute clown. The Goons to get 77 points, no doubt another deluded Goon????????????

  3. Birdman says
    March 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM

    Let’s see how Newcastle game goes – draw? Hmmm
    And the Goons getting 77 points? Lol, they have a tough run in and their luck will run out

  4. Andrew Briggs says
    March 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM

    I was hoping to read some comparison along with the analysis of the four contenders, for the 4th place.
    Unfortunately there is no analysis, no in-depth thinking.
    Numbers plucked out of the air!

  5. hidethatfat says
    March 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM

    Wow this is too good about the analysis top four chances thanks sharing this article

  6. Spurs4life says
    March 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM

    Probably one of the worst articles I have had the pleasure of reading.

Speak Your Mind