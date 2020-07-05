Tottenham vs Everton Team News: Alli, Tanganga, Richarlison, Sidibe

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Everton FC tomorrow night in a match that could, for all intents and purposes, end European football hopes for one of the sides involved. Spurs come in to this one in 10th place four points out of seventh place and seven off the pace for sixth.
The Toffees are just behind them in the table, five out of seventh place and eight out of the sixth position. With only six games left, if you’re going to make a run for Europa League play next season, you got to start that run right now.
The north London side may have midfield maestro Dele Alli available, as the hamstring injury he suffered in training yesterday is supposedly not severe.
“Something today in training with Dele Alli,” manager Jose Mourinho said. “I don’t think it’s big. I don’t really know what it is.
“Hamstring, which is something he’s had problems with in the past, even in this season, and is always something that makes the medical department think about it.”
Long term absentee Japhet Tanganga will return to training next week, and thus completes the Spurs team news. As for the Toffees Richarlison should be back fit as the Brazilian seems to have recovered from a knock that he suffered in the win over Leicester City.
“Richarlison didn’t train today, but I think he will be able to train tomorrow and is not going to have any problem to play on Monday,” said Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
“I think he will be fine.”
“He has to train tomorrow and Sunday but I think he is recovering well from the knock.”
Elsewhere Djibril Sidibe (ankle) is fit again and available for selection, but Theo Walcott (chest) and Fabian Delph (muscle strain) remain on the shelf.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Mon July 6, 9pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Odds: Tottenham 11/10 Draw 13/5 Everton 14/5 9th, 44 points
Records: Tottenham 12-9-11 Everton: 12-8-12
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels, Now TV (UK)
NBCSN NBCSport.com (US)
Prediction: Tottenham 0, Everton 0
Tottenham are coming off a lopsided and also controversial defeat to Sheffield United on Friday night, and they’ll badly be looking to make a strong response here. However, we don’t see them truly achieving that result which they badly need.
