Superstar Alex Morgan Joins Tottenham Hotspur Women

The Yanks are coming over, it certainly seems. Alex Morgan, the face of U.S. Women’s Soccer, was officially announced as the newest member of Tottenham Hotspur women on Saturday.
She joins fellow USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), along with Tobin Heath and Christen Press (Manchester United) as American female footballers to cross the pond this summer and join up with the Premier League big six. The reverse British Invasion has begun.
Morgan won Olympic Gold with the USA in 2012, to go along with the two World Cup title teams (2015 and 2019) that she was also a part of. The 31-year-old Diamond Bar, California native, who played her college ball at the University of California-Berkley, is the most recognizable individual player on the world’s best women’s soccer team.
Alex Morgan has 107 goals in 169 caps for the Stars and Stripes. She’s also tied for fifth, on the scoring list with Michelle Akers.
Morgan, who has played for Olympique Lyon, arrives on loan from the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.
Morgan is known for many things, including her elite prowess as a soccer player. Her online swimsuit photo spreads are page views gold, while her “sipping tea” celebration after scoring against England in last summer’s World Cup inspired a lot of backlash and plenty of polarizing opinion.
She’s flashy, but she said back in 2013 that she’ll always have a soft spot in her heart for Old Trafford, having scored a crucial Olympic goal there in 2012. As the newest member of Spurs, she’ll likely have to ditch that United shirt though.
Alex Morgan is the latest new arrival of several, poised to help bring the Women’s Super League up a notch this season.
