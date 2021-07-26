Tottenham Transfer Talk: Kane, Alderweireld, Martial, Correa, Gollini

Welcome to the heights (or depths) of the summer silly season, as the major international tournaments are now over. It’s all preseason friendlies and transfer window talk for the next month, until the season begins. Let’s take a look at the latest narratives churning in the Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumor mill.
For the latest on the Harry Kane situation go here. Tottenham have finally entered the chat, when it comes to signing someone this summer, striking a loan deal for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.
Next we move on to an item from The Daily Star:
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could now be expendable in the wake of their adding Jadon Sancho.
The report says that United hope to receive £50m in return as a transfer fee for the Frenchman that they acquired on deadline day from Monaco in 2015 for £36m.
Martial, who currently earns about £250,000 per week, is part of a very crowded situation in the Old Trafford attacking third. We’ve looked at how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could manage his attacking third here and here. While it is overloaded, injuries happen; just look at Marcus Rashford.
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 25-year-old Frenchman, but given how stingy Daniel Levy is with the transfer budget purse strings, it remains to be seen if they’re willing to pay that asking price. Next we move on to central defender Toby Alderweireld, who is set to exit White Hart Lane as his camp is currently in talks with Qatari club Al-Duhail.
This is according to The Sunday Times, who say the Belgian’s reps are now in discussions about a potential deal that would be worth about £13m.
Alderweireld lost his place in the first team this past season, and it doesn’t appear that things will change under the new manager.
Finally, Lazio winger Joaquin Correa is wanted by a trio of English clubs, according to Corriere dello Sport. Of course Tottenham are one of them, otherwise we wouldn’t be mentioning them here. Also in the competition for his services are their north London rivals Arsenal, and Everton.
Inter Milan are said to be keen on the 26-year-old Argentine as well.
Lazio are hoping to get €30 million, reportedly, in return.
