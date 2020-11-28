Tottenham Team News vs Chelsea: Alderweireld, Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea, in the Premier League’s headliner fixture of the weekend, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Spurs come into this game with a nearly fully fit squad. There is only one major injury problem that the North Londoners will have to contend with.
Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST/11:30am EST, Sunday Nov 29, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
TV: NBCSN
Odds: Chelsea (+106), Tottenham (+245), Draw (+245)
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WWWDD Tottenham WWWWD
Toby Alderweireld got hurt against Manchester City last week and he will be out for this game. Otherwise, there are no other significant injuries.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes that he will have Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Hugo Lloris all back in contention for Sunday’s game. They didn’t play in the Europa League win in midweek, but the manager is sure they will all be back in time.
Spurs are in a tremendous position in the League as they on too of the table, ahead of Liverpool due to goal difference. Chelsea, who are in third place, present a big challenge, but the visitors will be confident of their chances.
As long as they have both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane playing in tandem, a win is never out of the question against anybody. Another player who could be a key to unlocking the Chelsea puzzle is going to be Tanguy Ndombele.
The Frenchman looks like a player transformed this season and he’s been hugely impressive. His ball retention skills, allied with his pace and power, make him a formidable opponent for defenders. He will be important in giving Spurs the upper hand in the midfield battle.
Tottenham are coming up against a team that they have played many times previously, so they will be well aware of what awaits them. The likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could be troublesome and not having Alderweireld is a big blow. Despite this, their form is such that Spurs can be confident of getting the job done. Another win on Sunday woudl further enhance their title credentials.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
