Tottenham Team News vs LASK: Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela

Tottenham go into their Europa League against LASK needing only a point to qualify for the knockout stages. Spurs are also riding a wave of confidence as they sit on top of the Premier League. (They have to feel really good about their chances in the FA Cup too).
They played Chelsea to a draw over the weekend, and a similar result this time round against the Austrian side will be enough to secure entry into the Round of 32.
The big injury absentee is centre back Toby Alderweireld, who will be out for some time. Spurs have another injury problem with Erik Lamela, who is still nursing his foot injury. The midfielder is unlikely to make a return before the new year.
One bit of good news is that right back Matt Doherty is available after recovering from the Coronavirus. Having him back in the team will allow them to give Serge Aurier a rest and keep him fresh for the Premier League.
Though a point will get the job done, there is no room for complacency as far as the North Londoners are concerned. If they take this game lightly and end up losing it, getting to the next round will become so much harder in the remaining group stage.
To get a positive result, Spurs will have to make use of the attacking talent they have. The likes of Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius will be starting the game and it is up to them to take the three points back to England.
All signs point to a win for the North Londoners but they must give LASK their due respect.
Though the Austrian side present a challenge, Spurs have enough talent to get a positive result here.
Jose Mourinho will be happy with the way his players have performed this season and this is exactly why he will want them to take this game with the utmost seriousness and play hard for the win.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
