Tottenham announced their third sale of the summer, with centre back Toby Alderweireld leaving for Qatar side Al Duhail SC.
The Belgian arrived in north London from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 and formed a formidable partnership with his countryman Jan Vertonghen. Even at the age of 32, he has proven to be a reliable defender for the Spurs.
The centre back leaves after making over 230 appearances for the Lilywhites and he departed with a farewell message. Alderweireld posted the following on his social media profiles, it read:
A message to you ? pic.twitter.com/hoEjOzBXo5
— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 27, 2021
“Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories. You made me feel a part of your club the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special stadium.
“Thank you first to the fans and then to my teammates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond. This club will always be in mine and my family’s heart. Love Toby.”
And it appears that Spurs have already started the process of finding a replacement for the Belgian as they are interested in Juventus defender Cristian Romero.
This was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter who mentioned that the north Londoners would be getting a new centre back soon.
Official. Tottenham have reached an agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld. New centre back coming soon for Spurs… ?? #THFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021
Spurs can be happy with the service they got from Alderweireld, as he turned into one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his time. Though the last couple of seasons have not been his best, his quality is undeniable.
But fans should be happy that the club are looking for a replacement who is younger and has the potential to become a world-class talent. Romero has been mightily impressive on loan at Atalanta.
The Bergamo side usually line-up in a back three and it is likely to be the same under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Tottenham bid farewell to one of their defensive stalwarts but can look forward to the arrival of an exciting young talent. As with the signing of Bryan Gil, it is a case of the club looking towards the future.Follow paulmbanks
