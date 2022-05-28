Transfer Talk: Aaronson, Carlos, Gravenberch, Forster

The football season in Europe is coming to a close. The Champions League final is just a couple of days away in Paris and that means a lot of clubs have switched their attention to the transfer market. This time of year there are plenty of rumors doing the rounds, and that is what I usually write about in this series. I’ll gauge the likelihood of a rumor and let you know if I think it is a good move. This one is going to be a little different.
With the distraction of the build-up to the Champions League final, saw several big moves completed that slipped by me. So let’s look at some of the biggest moves completed in the transfer market this past week.
DIEGO CARLOS (Sevilla to Aston Villa)
Aston Villa has continued to back new gaffer Steven Gerrard by splashing the cash. This time they have splashed the cash on Sevilla’s center back, Diego Carlos. He is the club’s third signing following the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara. The club confirmed the deal with this statement on Twitter:
Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.
The club is hoping to reshape its central defensive partnership. Villa is considered the frontrunner for the free transfer signing of Burnley center back, James Tarkowski as well.
BRENDEN AARONSON (RB Salzburg to Leeds)
Brenden Aaronson will join compatriot Jesse Marsch in Leeds next season. The USMNT star is treading the well-worn path from the Red Bull group to the West Yorkshire club. Fabrizio Romano rumored it to have cost the club $29.5 million USD. The American made these comments upon the completion of the deal:
“It’s an amazing feeling to be here at this historic club, I am really excited for the new season,” I think it was around Christmas or January that I could see there was some interest and hearing about Leeds United being interested, it was a huge moment for me and I was super excited. I had known a lot about Leeds at that time and what a famous club it is, the fans they have and how dedicated they are, it was just a dream place for me. We’re going to have a big next season and I am really excited to be a part of it.
“I know the team is going to be up for it, so it is going to be an important season. I am not even thinking about my off-season, I am just excited to get back into it!”
Aaronson will hope to lead the club to a much better season in 22/23. Leeds flirted with relegation all the way to the last day in the 21/22 season.
RYAN GRAVENBERCH (Ajax to Bayern Munich)
Whilst the ink isn’t officially dry on this one, Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of completing a move to German giants Bayern Munich. The deal is a massive coup for Bayern. The Ajax player is considered one of the hottest young midfielders in the world alongside Jude Bellingham, who plays for rival Borussia Dortmund.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting the deal as just about done. We expect Gravenberch to sign a five-year deal and cost Bayern around $27 million. He will join Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui in swapping the Eredivisie for the Bundesliga.
FRASER FORSTER (Southampton to Tottenham)
Tottenham has signed Fraser Forster as a backup goalie to replace outgoing Italian gloveman Pierluigi Gollini. He is expected to be the first of many new names through the door at the North London club.
We expect Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to bring in up to six first-team players. He has the cash to burn after the club provided a huge cash injection to him, presumably to keep him in North London.
