It remains to be seen what happens to Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu after today’s season finale, but a sacking would not be surprising.

Yes, Postecoglu just led the club to Europa League glory, and in the process ended the North-Londoners long trophy drought, but 17th place in the table is still…well, it’s literally the last slot above the relegation zone.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick off: Sun. May 24, 4pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 21% Brighton 56% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur LLDLL, 38 pts, 17th Brighton LWDWW, 58 pts, 8th

Tottenham Hotspur Managerial Candidates

That’s unacceptable at THFC, and reports are surfacing that Tottenham players believe someone else will be in charge next season.

Thomas Frank

The supposed favorite to take the position is already in old London town. Frank has steadied Brentford FC, who came back up to the top flight in 2021-22. He’s made sure they are never worried about relegation, and currently, the Bees are nine spots ahead of Spurs in the table.

Roberto De Zerbi

Like Frank, he is always linked with a move to a big money, brand name club, but it never actually happens. We think that pattern continues here and he instead stays at Marseille.

Francesco Farioli

He’s a young up-and-comer, but the way his Ajax side bottled the Dutch Eredivisie title race cannot be ignored. Farioli and Ajax had one hand on the trophy, but totally collapsed during the run-in. And with that, Farioli surprisingly decided to leave.

Several Premier League and Serie A sides are said to be interested.

Marco Silva

Nothing exceptionally exciting about this pick, but Fulham are having a much better season than Spurs. So there is that.

Oliver Glasner

Having just led Crystal Palace to their first major trophy, in the entire history of their club, he’s a hot commodity right now. Some might consider him the best case scenario/dream hire here. It’s not guaranteed that he wants to leave though; at least not right now.

Sacked at FC Barcelona last season, despite winning a La Liga title the year before, he is a guy that seems worth rooting for. Only 45, he has a good CV and will get another prime opportunity. Is this the place?

Andoni Iraola

For Iraola, as well as everybody else on this list, or any other candidate out there- this is an attractive gig. Why? the opportunity to manage in the UCL. By the way, look at how much higher in the table his AFC Bournemouth side is than Tottenham. Yes, we do sound like a bit of a broken record on that.

